I 10 migliori libri del 2021 per il New York Times

di Redazione Il Libraio 30.11.2021

Da 100 a 10: a pochi giorni dalla prima selezione, la redazione del The New York Times Book Review ha comunicato la sua “top ten” del 2021

Da 100 a 10: a pochi giorni dalla prima selezione, la redazione del The New York Times Book Review ha comunicato la sua "top ten" del 2021:

How Beautiful We Were di Imbolo Mbue, Intimacies di Katie Kitamura (in uscita per Bollati Boringhieri nel gennaio 2022 con il titolo Tra le nostre parole), The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois di Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, No One Is Talking About This di Patricia Lockwood, When We Cease to Understand the World di Benjamín Labatut (uscito da Adelphi con il titolo Quando abbiamo smesso di capire il mondo), The Copenhagen Trilogy: Childhood; Youth; Dependency di Tove Ditlevsen (che uscirà in Italia da Fazi nel 2022), How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America di Clint Smith, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City di Andrea Elliott, On Juneteenth di Annette Gordon-Reed, Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath di Heather Clark.

